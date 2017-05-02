Bankruptcy Advice You Can Use

Anyone who has considered filing for personal bankruptcy can attest to the uncertainty and alarm the very idea of the process can cause. This does not need to be the case, however, because by gaining a bit of knowledge about bankruptcy, it is possible to sort through the worry and see the truth. By applying these tips to your own financial situation, you can determine whether bankruptcy represents a smart way to get a fresh start.

After filing for bankruptcy, check your credit report to make sure that it was reported the way that it should have been. You want to make sure that any debts that were part of your bankruptcy are now labeled "BK" so creditors know you no longer owe that money.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy in the near future, don't charge up your credit cards thinking that you won't have to pay back the debt. In many states, there are rules about how much credit card debt and what kind, may be discharged in a bankruptcy. For instance, if you make purchases for luxury items, such as an expensive new TV, within 6 months prior to filing, you may be obligated to pay that amount back. On the other hand, if you used your credit card to purchase groceries, or other necessities, the rules may be different. Be sure to ask your attorney for advice.

Be prepared to see your name in the news when you file bankruptcy. While the story isn't going to make front-page headlines unless you are a very prominent or famous figure, all bankruptcy cases are public record. As such, they are often reported in a section of local newspapers. The good part is that not everyone reads that part.

If you are planning to file for bankruptcy, you do not need to lose your home, car or other items that you have loans for. If you wish to keep them, however, you must make the payments on a timely basis in order to avoid repossession. If the payments are too much to handle, your bankruptcy attorney may be able to arrange for an evaluation of your loan and negotiate a lower monthly payment. In the case of a home, you may look into a loan modification or refinance to reduce your payment amount.

Start planning for your life after bankruptcy now. The entire process can be very overwhelming, and leave you feeling like you have few to little options. You begin rebuilding your financial future right away. Get solid advice from trusted sources, be prepared to work hard at it, and most importantly, don't be afraid to dream again!

It is important to understand clearly the benefits of a Chapter 7 or 13 bankruptcy. Get a good grasp of the pluses and minuses each type of filing involves by researching both of them extensively. Go to a specialized lawyer to ask your questions and get some useful advice on what to do.

Do not wait too long to file for bankruptcy, if that is what you are going to do. By waiting a long period of time, you are just allowing your debt to keep piling up. Once you have decided that filing for bankruptcy is the right choice, start the process right away!

Speak with your attorney about ways you can keep your car. In many cases, you can reduce your payment by filing a Chapter 7 petition. But, your car has to have been bought at least 910 days before you file. Also, it must come from a high interest loan and you have to have been consistently working.

If you are facing a necessary filing for bankruptcy, take a break from your troubles. After seeking reliable legal advice but before signing on the dotted line, give yourself a few days to think it all over, make sure you have disclosed everything and that you have selected the best options. Bankruptcy is permanent and you will live with consequences for a long time to come.

Many times, when a debtor files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, their home can be protected. This is because of the homestead exemption. This exemption can protect the home, if the debtor owes below a certain threshold. Laws concerning this exemption do vary between states. Be sure to consult with a bankruptcy attorney before, assuming your home is safe from liquidation.

Continue to pay certain bills. Once you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you won't receive any more collection calls, and you may cease to receive certain bills. Remember that you are still under obligation to pay for your 'secured possessions', such as your home or vehicle, or you may lose them.

Don't make the mistake of hesitating to file for bankruptcy because you think you won't be able to file again and may need to save it for a worse financial situation. The laws vary from state to state, but you may file again after a certain period, usually two to eight years, depending on the type of bankruptcy filed. Of course, you won't want to file again, but in case of job loss or a major illness, the opportunity is there if you need it.

Do not take filing for bankruptcy lightly. Remember, your bankruptcy will appear on your credit report for ten years after you file, and you are unable to file again for six years. You may have a difficult time securing credit or low interest rates in the future, so make sure that you save this option until you truly have no alternatives.

Learn and understand the laws and rules regarding personal bankruptcy filings, before you decide to file. There are many issues with personal bankruptcy code, and these pitfalls can cause problems with your case. You might find that your case become dismissed because of a mistake. Make sure you check into your case and see that you have the paperwork filled out correctly. Doing this will make the process easier.

As you can probably see, personal bankruptcy is an involved process that requires you to disclose a large amount of personal information. There are many alternatives to filing for bankruptcy. A clear assessment of your financial situation can help you make the best decision regarding personal bankruptcy and whether it is the right choice for you.