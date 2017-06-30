Credit Repair 101: What You Need To Know

There are a lot of people who have severely damaged their credit because they simply did not have the money to pay their bills. The following tips can help someone learn how to repair his or her credit and get the financial parts of their life going in the right direction.

Be careful about which collection accounts you pay off. With the current way the credit reporting system is structured, paying off a collection agency may actually lower your score because the date of last activity will be reset. A paid collection has no less of an impact on your score than an open collection. This resetting of the date of last activity also means the seven year reporting clock will restart. If you can wait out a collection agency, do it.

By paying off your bills and debt regularly, you do not have to face the stress of phone calls from collectors. If you do not pay off your creditors, they will sell your debt to another collection agency until you pay someone. To avoid being harassed, set up a payment plan with your original creditor.

Incorporate a set amount of money from your monthly budget that will go directly to repair of your credit file. Setting aside savings from your monthly income is important, however, designating some of that extra income to the repair of your credit is equally as important. Find a balance of savings and repair that makes you comfortable and allows for saving as well.

Stay away from Payday loans. They have the highest interest rate of any loan you can get. In the event that you can't pay on time, you will literally be digging yourself into a hole that you can't get out of, as the penalties and interest rates continually rise.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is that you should organize yourself. This is important because if you are serious about fixing your credit, it is imperative that you establish goals and lay out how you are going to accomplish those specific goals.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit is the fact that if you have poor credit, you might not qualify for the housing that you desire. This is important to consider because not only might you not be qualified for a house to purchase, you may not even qualify to rent an apartment on your own.

If a collection agent does not inform you of your rights stay away. All legitimate credit collection firms follow the Fair Credit Reporting Act. If a company does not let you know of your rights they may be a scam. Learn what your rights are so that you know when a company is trying to push you around.

No matter where it comes from, you must research any and all credit repair advice before putting it into practice. Between the misinformation available and the outright con-men preying on people with troubled credit, many suggestions you get may be impractical or flat-out illegal. Starting a new credit history, for example, is against the law.

Make sure you don't get fooled by the many credit repair scams out there. Many unscrupulous companies offer to "fix" your credit by removing information from your credit report. Instead, you'll end up paying hundreds or even thousands of dollars for nothing. Watch out for these scammers and don't get taken for a ride.

If you feel that your current credit situation is beyond repair, and you are planning to file for bankruptcy, current bankruptcy laws mandate that you must obtain credit counseling from an organization which is government-approved. This debt counseling must occur six months prior to filing for bankruptcy relief.

Get out the scissors, and cut up some of that plastic. If you have a lot of credit cards, limit yourself to one or two from now on. Having too much credit can actually be frowned upon by creditors and lower your credit score, especially if you use it all.

If you are trying to repair your credit, don't allow a disputed bill to go to collections. Just because something shouldn't have been charged to you doesn't mean it can't go to collections and harm your credit score. Instead of refusing to pay the bill, pay it but include a notice that you are paying under protest and intend to take the matter to the small claims court.

Using an online service to help repair your credit isn't a bad approach. However, make sure that you know what they charge ahead of time and that there aren't any hidden fees. Companies who charge per month or pay as you go are the best options for you so you are fully clear as to what you will be paying.

Spend some time doing research on your credit. You can see all of the information that the credit bureaus have accumulated about your financial situation by requesting the reporting from each of them. This will give you some knowledge about what is going on with your credit so you can see the problem areas that merit your focus.

When you check your credit report, make sure to spend the time reading it very carefully. There is a chance that there are a lot of errors on your credit report that are damaging your credit score. Check to make sure everything is correct, from your name to your payment history.

Congratulations! You have just taken your first step toward repairing your credit just by reading this article. Now the onus is on you to put this advice into live action and work to change your credit score. It's not going to happen right away, but it will happen, if you're willing to stick with the plan and work your way out of debt.