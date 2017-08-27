Personal Finance The Best Ways To Spend For College

Money matters play a large role in our sense of well-being. Although some people appear to have a natural way with money, others struggle. Even those it's easier for some, it doesn't mean that you can't manage your finances when you know what to do. Here we will present advice and tips to help you manage your money wisely.

To help with personal finance, if you're normally a frugal person, consider taking out a credit card which you can use for your day to day spending, and which you will pay off in full each month. This will ensure you get a great credit rating, and be much more beneficial than sticking to cash or debit card.

Set up internet banking and online bill pay. Having your accounts and your bills online is a quick and easy way to see what you have paid and what you still need to pay, all in one quick and easy step. It takes very little time to pay and manage your bills when they are all in one safe place. You won't lose track of things as easily.

Save money on your cell phone plan by choosing the right options. A contract-free plan requires you to buy your phone up front, but you'll save on monthly costs. If you want your phone at a discount, you'll likely be locked into a plan for a couple of years. A contract option can also make more sense if you want to add other people on a family plan.

When it comes to investments try to remember, stocks first and bonds later. When you are young invest in stocks, and as you get older move into bonds. It is a great long-term investment strategy to choose stocks. If the market takes a turn for the worse, you will have plenty of time left to make up what you have lost. Bonds are less risky, and better to invest in as you age.

Use Skype for overseas calls. You will find that it is not going to cost you much money and it is going to be much easier than messing around with calling cards. If that is not an option, use your cell phone rather than the hotel phone. You may have to pay more for minutes on your phone but you avoid being overcharged by the hotel.

Eliminate unnecessary credit cards. You do not need to have a multitude of credit cards open on your credit report. This costs you a lot of money in interest fees and drags down your credit score if you have them all above 20% of the available maximum balance. Write the creditors a letter and pay off the balance.

Keep track of debit card purchases. Always make a note on paper or your phone as soon as you swipe that card so that you do not forget. Debit cards are very convenient, but also make it easy to overspend a budget, and unless you keep a record it is way too easy to overdraw a bank account without realizing it.

Instead of going to a car dealership and signing a lease for a new car, take a look at all of the used cars in the lot. Sometimes it is better to purchase a used car, as you will pay a much lower price and have resale value in the end.

Saving on utilities around the house is very important if you project it over the course of the year. Limit the amount of baths that you take and switch to showers instead. This will help you to conserve the amount of water that you use, while still getting the job done.

Spending as entertainment is a bad idea. If you charge stuff that you can't afford, like a supercharger, body kit and coil-overs for your boring 10-year-old Honda or a top-of-the-line PC with studio-grade surround speakers and three 24 inch monitors just to spice up your video games, you are crashing straight into unmanageable debt.

Make sure you take out a loan as a last resort if you want to control your finances better. A lot of people go for things like payday loans when they need money in a pinch. You should examine your other options before you get into a high-interest contract like this. It could backfire on you in a hurry.

Do not overlook credit unions when you are looking for a place to open a checking or savings account. Credit unions usually offer higher interest rates and lower fees than commercial banks. However, the services offered and access to ATMs might be limited. Still, credit unions are a good alternative if you are looking for higher interest rates.

Now that you've come to the end of this article, it is clear what you need to do to manage your personal finances so that they don't spin out of control. Take what you've learned here to heart, and apply the information as necessary. You are now on the road to being financially independent.