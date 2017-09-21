Do You Have Poor Credit? Use These Tips Today

Credit score repair is the process of using tools and techniques to alleviate bad credit caused by debt. The process of credit repair can sometimes be difficult and very long, depending on how badly the credit is damaged. The advice provided in this article should make the credit score improvement process easier.

If you are worried that you may not have the dream of home ownership again after a foreclosure, there may be good news in that area. Depending on the reasons for the foreclosure, you may be able to have another home within three years, but this may require a larger down payment and higher interest rates.

If you have been repairing your credit for a while and have been paying responsibly, ask your credit card company to raise your credit limit. Debt utilization, the ratio of your debt to your credit limit, is one factor that determines your credit score. If you get a limit increase, then that ratio will be lower, making you appear to be a lower credit risk.

You can review your credit report for free annually from the three credit bureaus. Use these reports to make sure that all information on them is correct. Errors are not uncommon and no one will notice it or fix it other than you. Having the wrong information on your credit can damage your score, or cause you to be denied for a loan.

Try credit counseling instead of bankruptcy. Sometimes it is unavoidable, but in many instances, having someone to help you sort out your debt and make a viable plan for repayment can make all the difference you need. They can help you to avoid something as serious as a foreclosure or a bankruptcy.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit, is to check with a family member or friend first, when borrowing money to pay off debt. While this might take more courage to do, in the long run it will be more beneficial to you, as you will be paying money to a person you know, instead of a corporation.

Since there are so many companies that offer credit score repair service, how can you tell if the company behind these offers are up to no good? If the company suggests that you make no direct contact with the three major nationwide consumer reporting companies, it is probably an unwise choice to let this company help repair your credit.

An important tip to consider when working to repair your credit, is to check with a family member or friend first, when borrowing money to pay off debt. While this might take more courage to do, in the long run it will be more beneficial to you, as you will be paying money to a person you know, instead of a corporation.

Limit the number of times that you have credit inquiries done for you. They have negative impact on your score, and will show for twenty-four months. These inquiries could cause lenders to deny the application that you have submitted for a new line of credit, so do not apply for credit cards or loans unless there is no other payment option.

If you are attempting to re-build your credit after it has taken a nosedive, it is usually smart to start small. You might want to begin by attempting to obtain a department store credit card or perhaps one for gasoline. If your attempt to get one of these cards is successful, pay the bill quickly and completely when it comes in. This will help re-build your credit lines.

Whether you are repairing your credit or just maintaining good credit, you must inspect your monthly credit card statements carefully. Obviously you want to catch and dispute any charges that seem wrong to you. Your dispute will go better the sooner you start it, so finding suspicious charges as soon as possible is very important.

When you want to rebuild your credit, take a close look at any negative reports that are harming your credit. Even if the negative report is true, if you can locate an error in the report, it may be possible to get it removed.

When you are trying to repair your credit, do not get rid of your credit card. In fact, closing your credit card can actually hurt your credit as it makes you seem unreliable. Instead, keep your credit card open but try not to use it unless it is a dire emergency.

Avoid new debt! When you're in the process of repairing your credit, the last thing you want to do is add more debt to your load. You will have an easier time repaying old debts, if you don't accumulate new debts - you will have to pay too!

With the knowledge that one has just taken in they can now repair their credit to levels that it may have never been before. Making smart choices and being thrifty with ones money are all a part of the process that one has now taken upon themselves to complete if they wish to repair their credit.